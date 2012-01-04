LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Start warming up your fists now, "Jersey Shore" fans, because they're going to be doing a lot of pumping on Thursday.

Prior to the premiere of the fifth season of its runaway well-tanned hit reality series on January 5, MTV will air an all-day "Jersey Shore" marathon, starting at 9:30 a.m. Given that "Jersey Shore" doesn't make its bow until 10 p.m., that's a whole lot of GTL for viewers to immerse themselves in like so much fake-bake and hair gel.

In addition to episodes from previous seasons, the marathon will include sneak peeks of Season Five -- which sees Snooki and the gang returning to Seaside Heights, N.J., after their diplomatic sojourn to Florence, Italy -- throughout the day. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the "Jersey Shore" crew will host a series of "wraps," reminiscing about their favorite moments while hanging out at the Beachcomber Bar & Grill. (Fans of reality TV carnage will recall the Beachcomber as the site of Snooki's beatdown by rage-addled schoolteacher Brad Ferro.)

As for what to expect from the Season Five premiere, MTV promises (or is that threatens?), "a drama storm brews due to their unresolved issues left over from their time overseas. Mike threatens to destroy Snooki's newly rekindled relationship with her boyfriend Jionni and the roommates worry about Vinny as he starts to withdraw."

And speaking of combative situations, at 12:05 a.m., MTV will air a sneak preview of its documentary series "Caged," which follows the knock-down drag-out lives of amateur mixed-martial arts fighters. "Caged" will premiere on January 9 at 10 p.m.