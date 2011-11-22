Nicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi from the MTV reality series ''Jersey Shore'' poses on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Dreaming of an orange Christmas, or at least an orange-skinned one?

Then deck your halls, and your tree, with the fake-tanned, overly coiffed and under-dressed ornament trio of Snooki, The Situation and DJ Pauly D.

The new "Jersey Shore" line from renowned glass ornament company Kurt S. Adler stands approximately five inches tall, and finds the MTV reality stars immortalized in plastic doing what they do best: Snooki poses in a too-short glitter dress, The Situation holds his shirt up to reveal his abs, and Pauly D shows off his biceps and headphones.

The ornaments were sold on HSN earlier this month during the shopping network's "A Very Snooki Holiday Gift Special," during which the pint-sized reality star sometimes known as Nicole Polizzi sold her new Snooki perfume, a line of handbags, and slippers and sunglasses. She also sold replicas of Crocodilly, the stuffed animal who has seen things no stuffed animal ever should, in the "Jersey Shore" house.

A spokesperson for HSN -- where the ornament trio sold for $24.95 -- tells TheWrap that the complete Snooki swag line, save the handbags, sold out, with fans snapping up 8,000 pieces of merchandise in about an hour when Polizzi appeared on November 10.

And though HSN won't be offering the ornaments again this year, take heart: TheWrap purchased a set -- purely in the interest of research, of course -- for a mere $5.99 per ornament, or two for $10, at Walgreens.

We still overpaid.

Meanwhile, our favorite part of the "Jersey Shore" ornaments packaging is the warning on the bottom of the box: "This is a decorative article, not a toy or intended for use by a child under 14."

Even the plastic Snooki is rated PG-13.