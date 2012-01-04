Kelly Min (C), a school teacher from Pennsylvania and contestant on the season one of the NBC reality series ''The Biggest Loser'', discusses her 79 pound weight loss as the series winner, and Ryan C. Benson (L) of Spokane, Washington who lost 122 pounds listens along with a... REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With health and fitness guru Jillian Michaels leaving her gig on "The Doctors," might she return to "The Biggest Loser" for a third run?

Don't rule it out.

"We never say never," Michaels' representative, Ashley Sandberg, told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Michaels appeared on the NBC weight-loss competition from 2004-06 and then again from 2007-2011. Her successor, Anna Kournikova, lasted just one season, so there's an opening.

And the show might benefit from Michaels' star power: It returned Tuesday night to ratings that were down 30 percent from last January's season 11 premiere. That season was the last to feature Michaels.

A rep for "The Biggest Loser" declined to comment.

Michaels said in a statement Wednesday that she was leaving the syndicated health show "The Doctors" this month and that it "wasn't the fit both the show and I hoped for."

"I have enjoyed my time on the show and the opportunity it provided me in my mission to help others improve their lives. ... It was a great experience and I wish the show nothing but success."

A rep for "The Doctors" issued this statement to TheWrap: "Jillian has contributed greatly to our show this season, and we value her talent and insight as she has inspired countless people to improve their lives. Although it wasn't the fit we both hoped for, our original four doctors will continue to provide our audience with the gold standard medical content we've delivered since our show's inception. Jillian will always be a part of 'The Doctors' family."

Michaels' "Doctors" departure was first reported by the New York Post.

The Post reports Michaels could return to "The Doctors" for occasional guest appearances. Michaels' rep says she is "focusing on all of the exciting projects she has lined up for 2012 and beyond."

Michaels is releasing a kickboxing-themed DVD, "Kickbox Fastfix," in March, and will continue to make appearances as a fitness expert on "Dr. Phil."