LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - After dabbling in semi-serious material with the short-lived CBS dramedy "The Defenders," Jim Belushi is ready to work with a laugh track again.

The former "According to Jim" star is in talks to team up with "Murphy Brown" creator Diane English on a new comedy project that would star Belushi as the father of a teen.

Though the deal has not yet been finalized, the series would be produced via ABC Studios -- which also produced "According to Jim."

English most recently worked on the 2008 Eva Mendes/Meg Ryan big-screen comedy-drama "The Women," serving as director, co-writer and producer.

"According to Jim" ran for eight seasons on ABC, from 2001 to 2009. The legal-themed "Defenders" ran for 18 episodes, before getting canceled by CBS in May.