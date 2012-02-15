LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (TheWrap.com) - Comedian Jim Gaffigan is taking a page from the book of his comedy cohort Louis C.K.: Gaffigan will distribute his upcoming stand-up special, "Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe," for $5-per-download on his website.

Gaffigan announced the plans via Twitter and his WhoSay page, where he also said he would donate $1 of each download to The Bob Woodruff Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping injured war veterans and their families.

Writing that he was inspired by "the brilliant Louis C.K.," Gaffigan said, "I am confident that the low price of my new comedy special and the fact that 20 percent of each $5 download will be donated to this very noble cause will prevent people from stealing it. Maybe I'm being naïve, but I trust you guys. Besides who would want the karma of stealing money from wounded veterans? Come on you guys. How dare you even think about it?"

In just the first weeks after it was released, Louis C.K. earned more than $1 million last year by self-distributing his comedy special "Live From the Beacon Theater." He donated $280,000 of his profits to various charities, and distributed another $250,000 to his staff as bonuses.

Gaffigan, who's currently on tour, will tape "Mr. Universe" February 25 in Washington, DC, and release it in April.

"If no one buys the special or if lots of people steal it then I suppose I will lose a lot of money and have egg on my face," he jokes. "But then again, I have four kids, so I am always losing money and usually have egg or some kind of food on my face, so it might just feel normal."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)