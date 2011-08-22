Entertainers Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Tracey Morgan (L to R) watch the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon will return to "Saturday Night Live" to host the show December 17 with musical guest Michael Buble.

"I've never forgotten where I came from. That's why I'm so incredibly honored to be hosting the Saturday Night Times program December 17th on HGTV," joked the "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" talk show host.

Fallon, a six-year "SNL" veteran who began hosting "Late Night" in 2009, also hosted last year's 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Buble is returning to the SNL stage for his second appearance as musical guest. He appeared before with Jon Hamm, starring in an ad for "Hamm & Buble," a new restaurant offering pork and champagne.