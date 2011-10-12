Cast member Johnny Depp attends a news conference for the film ''Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'' at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Larry King has confirmed that he is returning to CNN on October 16 for a rare interview with "The Rum Diary" star Johnny Depp.

"Excited to announce my next special: an interview with Johnny Depp! Airs Sunday" at 8p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT), King wrote on Twitter.

King had previously mentioned Depp, who rarely sits for TV interviews, as being on his wish list. The 77-year-old talk show host has never interviewed the Oscar nominee before.

Among the topics up for discussion: How Depp, while living in Hunter S. Thompson's basement when he was researching "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," found an old stack of Thompson's writings, which became "The Rum Diary."

