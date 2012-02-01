Writer, producer and director John Wells poses at the unveiling ceremony of a star in his honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood January 12, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - NBC is getting together with some "Bad Girls" -- and they're going about it in a "Shameless" way.

The network has given the go-ahead to "Shameless" showrunner and "E.R." creator John Wells' one-hour drama pilot "Bad Girls," an adaptation of the British crime drama of the same name. Wells will executive-produce the pilot, a women-in-prison affair that centers around a scandalous female warden, her lackey and a host of female inmates "who struggle with loyalties to people on the inside and outside."

Andrew Stearn and Nancy Pimental will also executive-produce. "Shameless" writer Nancy Pimental, who was also a staff writer on "South Park," is writing the pilot.

Shed Media -- which produced the British series -- and John Wells Productions are producing, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)