LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jonah Hill and Fox are developing quite the cozy relationship: The star of the animated "Allen Gregory" has sold another project to the network starring TV writer and stand-up comedian Hannibal Buress.

Hill, who created, executive produces and voices "Allen Gregory," will write the new comedy with Buress, who has written for "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live."

Fox bought the comedy, the concept and format of which have yet to be determined, with a blind script commitment and penalty, so Fox will have to pay if it does not go forward with the project. The project, which will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts Entertainment, will be co-executive produced by Hill and Dave Becky at 3 Arts. Buress will also produce.

Buress, whose writing credits also include "Funny as Hell," has performed standup on the "Late Show With David Letterman" and many other shows.

Hill tweeted about the deal Tuesday, enthusing, I'm writing a TV show with @hannibalburess for him to star on FOX. He is the funniest." Hill also included a YouTube link to Buress' stand-up routine.

News of the Hill/Buress project being purchased by Fox was first published by Deadline.