LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In his first joint interview with new "Two and a Half Men" costar Ashton Kutcher and the returning Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer says he doesn't even have Charlie Sheen's phone number anymore.

"I have not heard from him," Cryer told TV Guide Magazine. "I don't even have his number. He still has mine."

Sheen famously called Cryer "a traitor" and "a troll" during the media blitz that preceded his firing in May. He later apologized to Cryer in public statements -- but apparently not in person.

Kutcher joins the show, which returns September 19, as Internet billionaire Walden Schmidt. Cryer's character becomes something of a mentor to him after a bad breakup -- and the death of Sheen's character, Charlie Harper.

In the interview, Kutcher said he was on a fishing trip with his father in Idaho when he got the call to meet about joining the show. CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler suggested Kutcher after negotiations with Hugh Grant fell through.

"I was completely convinced that we needed a fortysomething costar who would be a peer to Jon," executive producer Chuck Lorre told the magazine. "It was obvious my assumption was wrong. ... Here was a guy with great comedy instincts, tons of experience and who is totally fearless. Taking the job proves that."

How's the on-camera chemistry between the three? Viewers can find out Thursday when they present a Top Ten list together on the "Late Show With David Letterman."