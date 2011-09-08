LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jon Gosselin, dispensing career advice? Roll up your sleeves and tie yourselves off, irony junkies, because we have a fix for you.

The former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" patriarch responded to TLC's cancellation of "Kate Plus 8" by offering some tough love to his former spouse, via an interview with RumorFix.

His words of wisdom for Kate Gosselin? Now that the show-biz gravy train has rolled out of town, it's time to get a real job.

"Reality TV is not a career. Get back to a normal life -- a simple life. Provide for your family," Gosselin counseled.

Big words from a guy whose sole remaining career option seemed to be pot-bellied gigolo just a couple of years ago. But Gosselin goes on to claim that he's back on the straight and narrow, working in the computer industry and putting food on the table for his jumbo-sized brood.

"I go to work every day and provide for my family," Gosselin crowed. "I spend time with my kids -- spend time on the weekends. I spend time with the girlfriend I've had for over a year now. And enjoy a normal lifestyle."