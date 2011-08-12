NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fox News' Megyn Kelly was back on air Thursday and Jon Stewart was giddy, dubbing her his "favorite Fox News host -- and this is true -- hands down."

Yet Stewart noticed something different about Kelly. Kelly returned from maternity leave to excoriate radio host Mike Gallagher, who had called maternity leave a "racket."

It was a performance so enticing that Stewart called her a "badass." "Never get between a mama grizzly and her maternity leave," Stewart joked.

But where was this avid defense of entitlement programs during the past few years, Stewart wondered?

"The Daily Show" then played a series of clips alternating between Kelly's defense of maternity leave and her past criticisms of entitlement programs, including a direct contradiction on the subject of paternity leave.

This left Stewart with only one conclusion: cutting her hair had sapped Kelly's conservative strength.

"That means Rachel Maddow is just 10 scissorless weeks away from a Fox contract," he quipped.

