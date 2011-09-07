Comedian Jon Stewart talks to reporters about late stand-up comedian George Carlin as he arrives for a gala honoring Carlin as the recipient of the 11th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fresh from vacation, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart finally weighed in on the petty debate over the scheduling of President Obama's jobs speech -- the one that would have been held Wednesday night but was moved to Thursday at the request of House Majority Leader John Boehner.

Playing clips in which talking heads said Obama had caved to Republicans, Stewart offered another possibility: He had made a reasonable accommodation. But conflict-hungry reporters could never accept such a thing, he said.

"See, this is why I hate the 24-hour news cycle. Well, among the reasons," Stewart said. "They've turned our Tale of Reasonable Accommodation into a Tale of Manufactured Conflict."

He noted that in a White House press conference following the decision, "there were 23 questions about the scheduling of the speech. Nine about its content."

In asking Obama to move his address to Congress, Boehner cited a busy House schedule and the need for special security precautions. But many speculated that he didn't want the speech to conflict with a Republican presidential debate.

Correspondent John Oliver explained why the decision about whether to watch the speech or the debate would have been harder than "Sophie's Choice."

You can see clips of both Stewart and Oliver here:

here