NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jon Stewart says he's hurt by Donald Trump accusing him of a "very, very racist rant" -- especially given Trump's self-described "great relationship with the blacks."

Trump took to YouTube this week to criticize Stewart after a segment in which he made fun of Herman Cain's response to sexual harassment allegations. At one point he did a voice that Trump took to be Stewart's impersonation of Cain.

"Okay this hurts me on two levels. One, does Donald Trump really think that was my Herman Cain impression?" Stewart asked on Wednesday night's "Daily Show." "And two, doesn't Donald Trump realize that that wasn't even the most offensive accent I did in that particular bit?"

He was referring to another joke about pizza-related sexual innuendoes, in which he said in an Italian accent, "You want sausage on your pie?" Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

In a segment Monday, Stewart mocked Cain's response to the harassment allegations, first raised in a Politico article over the weekend. It said the National Restaurant Association paid two former staffers who accused him of inappropriate remarks when he was the organization's president.

Asked by Fox News if he had ever had to pay anyone to resolve harassment claims, Cain responded, "outside of the Restaurant Association, absolutely not." Stewart said that was like saying you had never kidnapped anyone, "other than the Lindbergh boy," using a voice that Trump interpreted as a racist Cain impression.

Stewart said he was especially hurt because Trump is in a great position to criticize him, given Trump's past assertion in a radio interview that "I have a great relationship with the blacks."

Stewart has been criticized before for performing ethnic accents, but shows no signs of quitting. He performed a stereotypically Jewish voice during Wednesday's segment.

He also gave Trump credit for not being like Ann Coulter, the conservative commentator who said "our blacks are so much better than their blacks."

"Even I'm offended by that, and I'm a racist," Stewart joked.

You can watch the video here: here