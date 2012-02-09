LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - Jon Voight and Elliott Gould have joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime drama pilot "Ray Donovan," the network said Thursday.

Voight will play Mickey Donovan, the father of the title character, a Los Angeles-based "troubleshooter." (Liev Schreiber signed on for the title role in December.) Mickey is a recently sprung convict who heads to L.A. to re-connect with his family -- though apparently with ulterior motives.

Gould, meanwhile, will portray Ezra Goodman, a senior partner at a law firm who serves as Ray's mentor and confidante, but shows signs of dementia.

"Sherlock Holmes" actor Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok ("I Am Legend") and Paula Malcomson have also joined the cast, as Ray's brothers and wife.

Production on the pilot will begin early this year in Los Angeles, with "Southland" creator Ann Biderman serving as creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon and Bryan Zuriff will also serve as executive producers.

