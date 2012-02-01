Cast member Kristen Wiig poses at the premiere of ''Paul'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 14, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kristen Wiig will present Judd Apatow with an award for comedy writing at the 2012 Writers Guild of America's East Coast Awards show, the WGA East announced on Wednesday.

Apatow will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence, an honor named for the longtime television writer who also served as WGAE president for 14 years.

Wiig wrote and stars in "Bridesmaids," which Apatow produced.

The WGAE also announced that Claire Labine will receive the Ian McLellan Hunter Award, which goes to a member in honor of his or her entire body of work. Labine has worked primarily in daytime dramas, where the created and wrote "Ryan's Hope" for 14 years, and also spent time on "General Hospital," "One Life to Life" and "Guiding Light."

Additionally, the WGAE announced that presenters at its awards ceremony, which will take place on February 19 at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City, will include "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter, writers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini and "Sunday Morning" writer and co-host Nancy Giles.

The ceremony will take place at the same time as the Writers Guild of America, West's West Coast awards ceremony, which will be held at the Hollywood Palladium.

On Tuesday, the WGAW announced that Patric M. Verrone will receive its 2012 Morgan Cox Award for service to the guild. Verrone is a veteran television writer ("The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," "The Simpsons") who served as WGAW president from 2005 to 2009, during which he played a major role in negotiations during the writers strike of 2007-2008.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)