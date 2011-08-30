Actress Judy Greer poses at the gala presentation for the film ''Peep World'' at the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher has found his source of heartache. Or at least his "Two and a Half Men" character, Walden Schmidt, has.

Judy Greer, who starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom "Mad Love," has landed the recurring role of Bridget, Schmidt's estranged wife, on "Two and a Half Men," an individual with knowledge of the production confirms to TheWrap.

As reported earlier, Kutcher will play a heartbroken Internet billionaire on the series, which is scheduled to make its Charlie Sheen-less debut on September 19. (The same night, perhaps not so coincidentally, that Sheen's Comedy Central roast airs.)

During an appearance on "Late Show With David Letterman," Kutcher confirmed long-running reports that Sheen's character, Charlie Harper, is being killed off from the series, though he neglected to say how Harper meets his demise.

Interestingly, this won't be Greer's first go-round with the hit CBS sitcom -- she portrayed one of Harper's many love interests, Myra, on two episodes of the series back in 2007. (She's also enjoyed relations -- though professional -- with Kutcher in the past; she starred as Becky Freeley in the ABC sitcom "Miss Guided," which Kutcher executive-produced.)

Greer also provides the voices of Wendy Park on Nick at Nite's "Glenn Martin, DDS" and Cheryl on FX's "Archer."