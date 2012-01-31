LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is turning yellow.

The activist/journalist -- lauded by some and reviled by others for his leaking of classified government information -- will make a cameo on the upcoming 500th episode of "The Simpsons."

During the episode -- which airs February 19 at 8 p.m. and is titled "At Long Last Leave" -- Homer, Marge and their lemon-hued brood are run out of Springfield and join an off-the-grid community outside of town, where they find themselves as new neighbors to Assange.

"Simpsons" executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly that Assange recorded his part from an undisclosed location last summer, while under house arrest in Britain.

"I was just given a number to call," Jean said.

Jean added that Assange will become "sort of their new Flanders," although with a considerably different twist: "He invites them over for a home movie and it's an Afghan wedding being bombed."

For a guy who's been under house arrest for more than a year, Assange is certainly getting around -- the WikiLeaks honcho will also host an as-yet-untitled talk show, which is set to premiere in mid-March, on which Assange will engage in "in-depth conversations with key political players, thinkers and revolutionaries from around the world."

