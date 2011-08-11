NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Police helped rescue a man who threatened to jump from the 70th floor observation deck of NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

Officers arrived to find the 23-year-old man sitting on the ledge of a concrete pillar in the southeast corner of the deck, police told MyFoxNY.

It was unclear how the man reached the 70th floor, given the extensive security at the building. "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel" and other shows are filmed at the historic address, which lends its name to the NBC sitcom "30 Rock."

Police climbed out onto the ledge in harnesses to talk the man down. An NBC employee tweeted a photo of the incident, which you can see here:

here

No one was hurt.

The man was taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric observation.