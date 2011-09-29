Television personalities Lamar Jr., (L-R), his Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom, sister Destiny, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Anyone who's been wanting to wake up with Kim Kardashian will have their chance next week.

NBC announced Wednesday that the recently wed reality TV personality and her clan will co-host "Today" next week, with each member of the family co-hosting with Hoda Kotb on a different day.

Khloe Kardashian will kick things off on Monday, followed by former Olympian and family patriarch Bruce Jenner Tuesday, while reality-TV mom Kris Jenner will handle Hump Day duties.

Kourtney Kardashian steps into Kathie Lee Gifford's shoes Thursday. The recently wed Kim Kardashian will close out the week on Friday, offering a sneak preview of the special "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event," which is scheduled to air on E! on October 10.

In a further bit of cross-promotion, behind-the-scenes footage from the Kardashians' co-hosting stints will air nightly on "E! News." (E!, like "Today," now resides under the NBCUniversal umbrella.)

Jenner also co-hosts on CBS' "The Talk" for two weeks this season, and is being eyed as a possible fill-in for Sharon Osbourne, who's gearing down her duties on the show to spend more time with her family this season.