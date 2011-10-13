Actress Katherine Heigl poses at the premiere of the movie ''Marley & Me'' at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Katherine Heigl might be coming back to the small screen -- as a producer.

The CW has placed a script order for a possible drama to be executive-produced by the former "Grey's Anatomy" star and her mother Nancy via their Abishag production company.

The series, currently titled "Trending," is based on the 2006 Cynthia Langston novel "Bicoastal Babe," about a young woman who lands at a job at an advertising agency spotting trends, despite her ineptitude at doing so.

On top of her career difficulties, she also must contend with a messy romantic life.

Gren Wells, who penned the Kate Hudson/Gael Garcia Bernal rom-com "A Little Bit of Heaven," will write as well as executive-produce.

As previously reported, Heigl is also developing an adaptation of Ann Hood's 2007 novel "The Knitting Circle," in which she'll also star, for HBO.

News of "Trending" being purchased by the CW was first reported by Deadline.