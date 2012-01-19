LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Katherine Heigl's stint on "Grey's Anatomy" certainly wasn't without its drama -- on-screen and off -- and now the actress says she wants to check back into Seattle Grace and see what her Dr. Izzie Stevens character is up to.

While promoting her new big-screen action comedy "One for the Money," Heigl told E! Online she has already let the "Grey" producers know she wants to return to the medical drama to find out if her "floundering" Dr. Izzie finally got her act together.

"I've told them I want to (return)," Heigl said. "I don't know ... being a showrunner and being a writer of a TV series like that is so complicated ... she's (series creator Shonda Rhimes) balancing about 40 different storylines, so I don't know if it fits into their sort of vision for this season or next or however many seasons it goes.

"I really, really, really want to see where (Izzie) is," Heigl continued. "I just want to know what happened to her and where she went and what she's doing now. My idea is that she actually, like, figures it out, and finds some success and does really well in a different hospital, because she was always floundering . she was always one step behind the eight ball, and I want to see that girl take some power back."

Heigl, one of the show's original cast members, won a Supporting Actress Emmy for her role on "Grey's" in 2007, and left "Grey's Anatomy" in 2010, saying she wanted to devote time to raising her daughter.

But her stint on the series included a bitter 2007 contract negotiation that became public, as reported by People magazine. Heigl also made negative -- and public -- comments to the Los Angeles Times about the show's writers and storylines when she refused to submit her name for consideration in the 2008 Emmy competition.

Reps for Heigl and ABC did not immediately reply to TheWrap's request for comment.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)