CBS News anchor Katie Couric is pictured before U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech about United States' policy on the Middle East and North Africa, at the State Department in Washington May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Looks like Katie Couric sees no point in reinventing the wheel.

For the title of her upcoming daytime talk show, the former CBS News anchor is taking a page from Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and others and lopping off her last name.

Set to premiere in the Fall, 2012, Couric's daytime gabfest will be called "Katie," TVNewser reports.

A spokesman for Couric declined comment and a spokesman for ABC could not be reached.

TVNewser's article also includes some promotional materials for the show and they're gauzy, inviting and heavy on the pinks and purples.