LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Looks like Katie Couric sees no point in reinventing the wheel.
For the title of her upcoming daytime talk show, the former CBS News anchor is taking a page from Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and others and lopping off her last name.
Set to premiere in the Fall, 2012, Couric's daytime gabfest will be called "Katie," TVNewser reports.
A spokesman for Couric declined comment and a spokesman for ABC could not be reached.
TVNewser's article also includes some promotional materials for the show and they're gauzy, inviting and heavy on the pinks and purples.