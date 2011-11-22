LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Music fans, take note: Katy Perry will make her triumphant return to "Saturday Night Live" on December 10, when the "Teenage Dream" chanteuse will host the late-night sketch-comedy series.

The singer announced the appearance on her Twitter account Monday, enthusing, "I'm SO excited 2 announce I'll be HOSTING Saturday Night Live December 10!"

This will mark Perry's first significant appearance on "SNL" since September 2010. That appearance came after outraged parents quashed her appearance on "Sesame Street" as too provocative. Perry responded to the incident -- referred to by many as "Elmo-gate" -- by putting in a very special appearance on "SNL."