LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - Katy Perry is going to prison -- on "Raising Hope."

The "Teenage Dream" singer will guest-star on the Fox comedy in an episode that will air March 6. Perry will play Rikki, a prison attendant who claims to be a long-lost pal of Sabrina (Shannon Woodward), who's arrested after participating in an Occupy Natesville protest. Nikki endeavors to make Sabrina's prison stint as miserable as possible, until remembers the good times they once shared.

The idea for the guest spot emerged from Woodward's real-life friendship with Perry, according to executive producer Greg Garcia.

"Shannon Woodward told me that her friend Katy was interested in doing an episode and I thought, 'Why not? Let's do your friend Katy a favor,'" Garcia cracked. "Then she came in and did a terrific job. She was hilarious. And now people are telling me that Katy is also a singer. I sincerely hope that her appearance on the show helps her get her singing career off the ground. It's a tough business."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)