Keith Olbermann, host of ''Countdown with Keith Olbermann'', takes part in the NBC News Decision panel at the NBC Universal summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Current TV has had a busy few weeks between the departure of its previous CEO and the creation of the position of president, but excitement among its viewership has not mirrored the bustle within the network's offices.

"Countdown With Keith Olbermann," the cornerstone of its new politics-focused slate, saw its ratings dip to a new low last week in the most important demo -- adults between the ages of 25 and 54.

Overall viewership was up over the prior week, but ratings have not sniffed the levels of Olbermann's debut frame, when he drew an average of 354,000 viewers and 131,000 in the demo. The numbers for last week were 208,000 overall and 85,000 in the demo.

Current has remained resolutely upbeat, noting that the channel still reaches far fewer homes than competitors like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Both co-founder and CEO Joel Hyatt and President David Bohrman told TheWrap ratings are exponentially higher than before Olbermann joined the network as Chief News Officer, and also identified numerous times when "Countdown" beat CNN in the demo.

Bohrman said the network would be "completely transformed" in the next year with a group of primetime shows to buttress the network's tentpole in Olbermann.

"I know we'll build up prime time with Keith as the keystone," Bohrman said. "There will be programs before and after and we won't wait terribly long before we create those."

However, these numbers are still discouraging, especially with CNN's Anderson Cooper now installed at 8 p.m.