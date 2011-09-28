Cast member Kelsey Grammer attends the Starz session for ''Boss'' at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The new Kelsey Grammer drama "Boss" is weeks away from its series premiere, but Starz has already given the series a green-light for another round.

The cable network announced Tuesday that it has renewed the series -- which premieres its eight-episode first season on October 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT -- for a 10-episode second season.

The show, produced and written by Lionsgate Television, was created by "Apocalypto" co-producer Farhad Safinia. It stars Grammer -- who also executive produces -- as Chicago mayor Tom Kane, whose iron grip on the city's political machinery is threatened by a horrible personal secret.

The premiere episode marks the television directorial debut of "Milk" director Gus Van Sant.

"It's nice to get this vote of confidence," Grammer said of the early renewal. "Good thinking -- I love this show."

Calling the renewal "extremely gratifying," Lionsgate Television Group president Kevin Beggs added, "Kelsey's dramatic turn in this series is a powerful and radical departure from his previous television roles, and we can't wait for viewers to be drawn into his fascinating world."

The second season of "Boss" will go into production early next year.