Cast member Kelsey Grammer attends the Starz session for ''Boss'' at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kelsey Grammer's new Starz series "Boss" premiered over the weekend to unremarkable numbers, Starz announced Monday.

The series, which stars Grammer as an iron-fisted Chicago mayor who's diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder, accumulated 1.72 million total viewers over multiple airings over the weekend, 659,000 of them during its initial airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A not entirely discouraging start, but "Boss's" premiere numbers fall short compared to other recent Starz premieres.

Both "Torchwood: Miracle Day" and "Camelot," which both premiered in April, posted higher numbers, each racking up 2 million overall viewers over multiple airings on their premiere weekends. "Camelot" was canceled in June.

Perhaps Grammer shouldn't worry too much, however; Starz has displayed a substantial amount of devotion to the series, renewing it for a second season weeks before this weekend's premiere.