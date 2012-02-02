LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Kevin Bacon is now zero degrees of separation from Kevin Williamson.

The "Crazy, Stupid Love" actor will star in "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson's upcoming pilot for Fox, an individual with knowledge of the casting confirms to The Wrap.

The drama pilot is described as "an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a diabolical serial killer who uses technology to create a cult of serial killers, and the ex-FBI agent who finds himself in the middle of it." Bacon will play the former FBI agent.

As part of the deal, the pilot, if picked up to series, will run 15 episodes per season instead of the typical 22, so that Bacon will have the freedom to pursue feature films and other projects of interest. Bacon's upcoming film projects include the drama "Jayne Mansfield's Car" and the action comedy "R.I.P.D."

Warner Bros. Television is producing.

