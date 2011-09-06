President of Entertainment Fox Broadcasting Co. Kevin Reilly speaks during the panel discussion at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Network Chiefs Newsmakers luncheon in Beverly Hills, California October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly will give a keynote address at next month's MIPCOM conference, where he will talk about his role in getting such hits as "The Sopranos," "ER," "The Office" and "Glee" to the screen.

Reilly will participate in the Art of Television conference track, as part of MIPCOM's Media Mastermind series of presentations. He will speak on October 4 at the content marketplace in Cannes, France.

"Part of what I hope to do here is to discuss how to be mindful of the rules, but not fearful of breaking them," Reilly said. "In this business, you need to know how to break the fundamentals and encourage a creator to go to the edge. Some of the best work comes when we break the rules."

Reilly joined Fox in 2007 after serving as entertainment president of NBC and FX, as well as president of Brad Grey Television.