LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (TheWrap.com) - The sketch-comedy series "Key & Peele" has earned a second season from Comedy Central two weeks after its premiere, the network said Tuesday. The 10-episode second season will debut in the fall.

The series, which is created by and stars "MADtv" veterans Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, drew 2.1 million total viewers on its January 31 premiere. That's Comedy Central's best launch since the 2009 debut of "The Jeff Dunham Show."

The "Key & Peele" premiere performed particularly well in the men 18-34 and men 18-24 demographics, earning a 2.6 and 3.3 in the demos respectively and earning the top spot in its timeslot in those demos.

The sketch-comedy offering draws on Key and Peele's "shared background and experiences growing up biracial in a not quite post-racial world," according to Comedy Central.

"Because 'Key & Peele' has been so immediately and universally well received, I was worried if we didn't give the show a quick pick up, people might accuse me of being racist," Kent Alterman, Comedy Central's head of programming and production, said of the renewal.

"We are honored, humbled and most importantly contractually obligated to deliver a second season to Comedy Central," Key and Peele added.

