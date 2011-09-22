LOS ANGELES "24" actor Kiefer Sutherland is set to return to television early next year in a new program from "Heroes" creator Tim Kring that will air on Fox, the network said on Thursday.

The show, entitled "Touch," is centered around a father's relationship with his mute 11 year-old son, who has the ability to predict events before they happen. Sutherland plays the dad.

Described by Fox as a "distinct and colorful drama in which science and spirituality intersect," "Touch" will co-star veteran Danny Glover, British starlet Gugu Mbatha-Raw and newcomer David Mazouz, who will play the autistic son, Jake.

Sutherland has kept busy after the hit thriller series "24" ended in 2010, releasing a 10-part web series called "The Confession" earlier this year. In a statement, the actor said he found himself drawn to "Touch" for its unique story. "Every once in a while, you encounter a piece of material that you cannot say 'no' to," he said.

For Emmy-nominated Kring, "Touch" is his first television series after sci-fi drama "Heroes" concluded in 2010.

Fox has ordered 13 episodes of "Touch," which is set to premiere in the spring of 2012.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy)