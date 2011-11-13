TV personality and actress Kim Kardashian speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. Kardashian is in the United Arab Emirates to launch the opening of a milkshake bar at the Dubai Mall on October 14. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kim Kardashian has hired lawyer Marty Singer to silence a man identifying himself as her former publicist and asserting that her 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries was a sham.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is seeking $200,000 in legal damages from Jonathan Jaxson.

On Friday, Jaxson told "Good Day L.A." that he worked for the E! reality star from 2007 to 2009 and that the marriage was staged.

Kardashian claims that Jaxson worked for her on only one project -- a blog -- and that he is in violation of a signed confidentiality document.

According to TMZ, Singer has filed papers on the matter to a party specializing in private arbitration.

On his personal blog, Jaxson released the following statement over the weekend: "To the best of my knowledge, I have never signed an agreement dealing with confidentiality with Kim Kardashian. I have an agreement in my possession that does not have either (party's) signature on it."

A query for comment from Kardashian's publicity team by TheWrap has not yet been responded to.

On Friday, Jaxson told "Good Day L.A." that "the whole show itself was staged to a T."

Earlier, on the syndicated radio program "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Jaxson said, "She knew weeks before getting married she didn't want to do it. She's never gotten over (former boyfriend/NFL player Reggie Bush)."