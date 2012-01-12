LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - Kim Kardashian might not be doing any Super Bowl commercials this year, but she's just landed another small-screen gig -- as the newest guest-host on ABC's "Live! With Kelly."

With the "Live!" producers still looking for a permanent replacement for departed co-host Regis Philbin, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will climb into the guest-host seat on January 23, kicking off a week of all-female guest hosts.

During the episode, Kardashian and Kelly Ripa will interview "Glee" star Kevin McHale. Kardashian will also dish on the upcoming seventh season of "Keeping Up."

Kardashian joins a growing list of celebrities to fill in on the show in Philbin's absence, including Neil Patrick Harris, Rob Lowe, "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons and David Duchovny.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)