Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - Kim Kardashian isn't going to the dogs. It's actually worse -- she's being replaced by a dog.

The reality TV starlet -- who raised eyebrows and more than a few pulses with her Super Bowl ad for Skechers' Shape-Up shoe in 2011 -- won't be repeating her shilling duties for the footwear company this year. Instead, Skechers is going with a spot featuring a French bulldog.

Woof -- that's gotta hurt.

Kardashian earned negative publicity from her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, but a Skechers executive said that split had nothing to do with this one.

"Kim got us more attention than we ever dreamed," Skechers Fitness president Leonard Armato told USA Today. "We have to establish Skechers as more than a lifestyle company."

The new ad will feature the Skechers' spokes-pooch wearing the company's new high-tech GOrun shoes and racing a pack of greyhounds. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will also appear in the ad.

"I'm not Kim Kardashian," Cuban acknowledges to the newspaper. "But one of the things I do know is high technology and how to use it."

Kardashian's Super Bowl ad for the shoe company last year featured the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star writhing on the floor in a revealing workout outfit, before breaking up with her trainer in favor of Skechers' Shape-Ups.

