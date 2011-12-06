Please not strong language in the third paragraph.

By Tim Kenneally

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - And the troubles keep on mounting for the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast.

"RHoBH" cast member Kim Richards has entered an undisclosed rehab facility to seek treatment, several sources confirm to ET Online.

Though it isn't clear what affliction Richards, 47, is seeking treatment for, her use of alcohol has become a point of concern on the series. During the "Beverly Hills" season finale last January, Richards' sister, Kyle Richards, lashed out at her sister, accusing her of being an alcoholic. More recently, in an episode that aired in October, Richards' new castmate, Brandi Glanville, accused Richards of being "wasted out of her f***ing mind," an accusation that Richards denied at the time.

The second season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which premiered in September, has already been marred by tragedy, with the August suicide of cast member Russell Armstrong -- a month his wife, Taylor Armstrong, filed for divorce -- casting a shadow over the season.

A spokesperson for Richards did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.