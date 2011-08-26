Kris Jenner, wife of Bruce Jenner, arrives at the premiere of the Disney Channel movie ''The Cheetah Girls One World'' in Hollywood August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Apparently, appearing on her daughters' myriad reality shows isn't enough screen time for Kris Jenner.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch has signed on as a guest host for CBS' gab-fest "The Talk," an individual with knowledge of the production confirms to TheWrap.

Jenner will appear for two weeks early on this season, and is being eyed as a potential fill-in for Sharon Osbourne, who will be ramping down her schedule on the series this season in order to spend more time with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jenner will also co-host NBC's "Today" show later this year.

In addition, conservative comedian Sheryl Underwood will also co-host the show early this season, beginning on September 6, with the possibility that she may become a regular on the show.

As reported earlier, former "The King of Queens" star Leah Remini and former "Love, Inc." star Holly Robinson Peete likely won't be returning to the show this season, as their options have not yet been picked up.