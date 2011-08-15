NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Kurt Sutter, the outspoken showrunner of FX's "Sons of Anarchy," announced Monday that he's quitting Twitter, likely prompted by response to the tweets he made last week slamming "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner.

Using the app TwitLonger, Sutter explained that he is shutting down his highly entertaining feed because he's "a guy who needs filters -- lots of them."

Sutter was alluding to rants he made last week without a filter that blamed Weiner's drawn-out negotiations with AMC for "The Walking Dead" creator Frank Darabont getting fired.

"why darabont got fired - weiner. he held AMC hostage, broke their bank, budgets were slashed, sh-- rolled down hill onto gilligan and frank," he tweeted.

Sutter added: "no one else wants to f------ say it, but the greed of mad men is killing the other two best shows on tv -- breaking bad and walking dead."

AMC renewed "Breaking Bad" last night.

But Sutter still has a blog -- and he posted a fuller explanation about why he left Twitter on it last night, using the amazing headline "Captain Qwitter and the Battle of the Super C-nts."

Here is Sutter's final tweet, in full:

twitter was a fun ride. all my comments were done in the service of free speech, humor and fan interaction. but ultimately, me having an instantaneous outlet for my darker impulses is not a good thing. i'm a guy who needs filters. lots of them. it seems that my opinions turn into headlines and my black humor turns into tabloid fodder. clearly my 140 characters are causing more harm than good. i'll continue stirring the pot with the weekly YOUTUBE WTF SUTTER updates and my SUTTERINK blog sutterink.blogspot.com. I want to thank the SOA fans for their tremendous support. please follow @FXNETWORKS and @SAMCRO_BLOGGER for updates on SONS OF ANARCHY. it's time for me go and ... i accept that.