U.S. singer Lady Gaga waves as she walks across the tarmac after arriving by private jet at Sydney Airport July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dean Lewins/Pool

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - If Lady Gaga's public persona seems a little cartoonish already, you haven't seen anything yet.

The "Judas" chanteuse will appear on an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons," Fox confirms to TheWrap. In an episode entitled "Lisa Goes Gaga," the singer will descend on Springfield in order to inject a little levity in the glum town, and in particular to cheer up little Lisa Simpson through the power of song, dance and um, flash-mobbing. (Hopefully, Gaga and devout vegetarian Lisa won't clash over Gaga's infamous VMAs meat dress.)

And just to make sure that the episode matches up to its super-fabulous guest, the story will be spruced up with a flame-shooting bustier and a same-sex kiss with Simpsons matriarch Marge. (Gasp -- has Marge forsaken her original musical crush, Bobby Sherman?)

"Lisa Goes Gaga" will air next spring, as part of the long-running animated series' 23rd season.