LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Times Square will go Gaga when the world rings in 2012.

ABC announced Thursday that Lady Gaga will be among the performers on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2012." The "Poker Face" songbird will perform in front of an estimated 1 million New Yorkers at this year's televised turning of the calendar.

"Lady Gaga is one of the most exciting and relevant artists of our time, and we're thrilled to have her join 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' this year in Times Square," Seacrest said of her addition to the lineup.

This year's extravaganza will be extra-celebratory, beginning on December 31 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour special, "New Year's Rockin' Eve: The 40th Anniversary Party," and wrapping up at 2:11 a.m. ET. The celebration will be broadcast from both New York and Los Angeles. (Black Eyed Peas chanteuse Fergie will handle hosting duties for the Los Angeles portion.)