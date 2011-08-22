Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (below) collides with Dallas Mavericks' Tyson Chandler during Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Dallas, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh will play themselves in cameos on a "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" episode that will also feature -- say it ain't so -- Dan Lauria playing a possible sexual predator.

That would be the same Dan Lauria who so movingly played Kevin Arnold's dad on "The Wonder Years."

The episode, called "Personal Fouls," airs Wednesday, September 28, and also features Mehcad Brooks ("True Blood") as a basketball superstar who was once a prodigy of a youth basketball coach played by Lauria. Rapper/actor Heavy D plays his cousin and business manager.

Anthony and Bosh will appear in the opening scene and episode climax, and will hopefully play a key role in proving that this is all a huge misunderstanding because Mr. Arnold would never, ever do anything like that.

The episode will be the second in the 13th season of "SVU," which begins September 21.