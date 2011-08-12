NEW YORK Television crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" will open its new season with an episode about an Italian dignitary who is accused of rape, in what appears to be an echo of the case involving France's Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Broadcaster NBC said actor Franco Nero, 69, will play the guest role on September 21 in the season opener of the long-running series, whose plots often seem to have been ripped from news headlines.

Strauss-Kahn, 62, the former head of the International Monetary Fund and once seen as a leading contender for the French presidency, was arrested in May after a maid at an upscale New York hotel accused him of sexual assault.

Strauss-Kahn has repeatedly denied the allegations and prosecutors are debating whether to move forward with a trial.

Asked to comment on the apparent similarities, a spokeswoman for the TV show said on Friday that "'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' is fiction."

