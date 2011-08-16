LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell is taking time off from his show, "The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell," following the death of his mother, Frances O'Donnell, on Sunday, the network confirmed to TheWrap. Fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes will fill in for O'Donnell.

The network didn't say how long O'Donnell would be on leave.

Hayes will address O'Donnell's absence on Monday's "Last Word," with the statement, "The most devoted fan of this show is not watching tonight. Lawrence's mother, Frances O'Donnell, died Sunday morning in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Mrs. O'Donnell was 93."

The elder O'Donnell's funeral will take place Thursday on Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the K.I.N.D. Fund -- which O'Donnell founded with Unicef, in order to provide school desks to children in Malawi.

O'Donnell began "Last Word" in January, replacing departed "Countdown" host Keith Olbermann.