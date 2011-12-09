LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It sounds like the title of Fox's hit (for now, anyway) musical "Glee" might be growing more ironic by the day.

"Glee" creator Ryan Murphy has turned into nothing short of an ogre -- and it's becoming so bad, according to Us Magazine's Zach Johnson, that the castmates are preparing to revolt.

With Lea Michele rallying the troops for a mutiny.

That's right -- Rachel Berry a revolutionary. "The cast has been speaking about banding together against him, and Lea is leading the charge," a source tells the magazine.

A grueling schedule is cited as the major reason for the unrest, but there are other factors involved, according to the report: Supposedly, the cast was denied raises for the current season, and doesn't receive any money off of the "Glee" songs sold on iTunes.

Also, allegedly, Murphy has a managerial style that's just short of tyrannical.

"Things are really bad on set," the magazine's source claims. "The cast talks about how much they love Ryan, but they have grown to hate him."

At one point, according to Us, when Michele complained about going on the "Glee" tour, Murphy replied with a not-so-veiled threat.

"He asked her which of her friends she wanted him to fire," according to a source.

So is there really a revolt in the works?

"It is completely false," Michele's representative told TheWrap. (Murphy's spokesperson offered no comment for TheWrap on this story.)

And a look at Michele's Twitter account also suggests that reports of an overthrow at McKinley High might be exaggerated. Sure, Murphy might be a prickly sort -- as evidenced by his public feud with Kings of Leon -- but Michele's tweets don't exactly read like the journal of a tormented prisoner.

"So thankful for my glee cast and my entire #glee family:)," Michele recently wrote.

And while many of her tweets do reflect a hectic work schedule, there's probably no need to call OSHA to the set just yet.

"Omg been working so hard all day I realized I haven't tweeted in hours!" one tweet notes.

As for getting hosed on "Glee"'s iTunes sales? Michele recently tweeted her elation that the "Glee" tune "We Are Young" had climbed to the top of the iTunes sales chart.

"We Are Young is #1 on iTunes!! That's so amazing!!!" Michele gushed.

Not exactly the words of someone who's enraged at being robbed blind over royalties.

Verdict: There might be more than a couple of bum notes in Us' claims.