NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Robert "Joe" Halderman, the former CBS News producer who went to jail for trying to blackmail David Letterman, has secured a job at "On the Case with Paula Zahn," a weekly news magazine on the Investigation Discovery Channel.

TheWrap confirmed that Halderman has already started working with "On the Case," which investigates crime mysteries.

Scott Weinberger, a former deputy sheriff and investigative reporter, is the show's creator alongside Scott Sternberg. A Discovery spokesperson noted that Halderman works for Weinberger's company, Weinberger Media, rather than the network.

The current season ends next month, but Halderman has yet to appear in the credits, according to TVNewser, which broke the news.

Back in 2009, Halderman was a producer for "48 Hours" -- a show not unlike "On the case" -- when he approached Letterman with information he'd gathered regarding the late night-host's extramarital activities, which involved the news producer's girlfriend.

He threatened to go public with the information, which Letterman eventually did himself.

Halderman was sentenced to six months in jail in 2010, though he only served four months of the sentence.