LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lifetime is returning to the world of haute couture.

The "Project Runway" network announced Tuesday that it has picked up the unscripted competition show "24 Hour Catwalk."

The show will give four designers the chance to create their own collections -- the only hitch being that they'll only have a day to stitch together their own runway show.

Model and former MTV star Alexa Chung will host.

The program's judges include renowned designer Cynthia Rowley, New York Times best-selling author and fashion editor Derek Blasberg and power publicist James LaForce.

Lifetime has ordered ten one-hour episodes.

It will be produced by Jane Street Entertainment with Linda Lea and Donna Macletchie, and Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy and Colleen Conway of Lifetime executive producing.