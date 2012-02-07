NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Netflix has decided not to release ratings for its first original streaming series, "Lilyhammer," which debuted on Monday, the company said.

In a statement, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos explained why, claiming: "Some members have loved the show so much that they've already watched the entire eight-episode first season; we put all the episodes up at once for that reason."

In other words, Netflix ain't like television. (Sounds a little like HBO, no?)

"We have over 23 million streaming members and they'll have the opportunity to discover Lilyhammer not just yesterday, today or this week, but over the course of several years," Sarandos said.

All eight episodes debuted simultaneously on the streaming service this week. The show stars Steven Van Zandt as an American mobster who finds himself in Norway.

It is the first of several original series that Netflix will launch this year, including a reboot of the cult TV series, "Arrested Development." David Fincher is also directing a Washington-based series, "House of Cards."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)