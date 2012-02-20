LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 (TheWrap.com) - Lindsay Lohan will be making a high-profile appearance on Saturday, March 3, and this one isn't court-ordered.

"SNL! I love @NBC !!!!!!!!!!!!!," 25-year-old Lohan tweeted after NBC's "Saturday Night Live" revealed in an on-air promo and Twitter posting that she would host its March 3 episode.

"That's right: March 3rd, @lindsaylohan with musical guest Jack White!! See you then! #SNL #March3rd," the show tweeted. Lohan publicist Steve Honig confirmed that she would host the show.

The gig will be the first onscreen appearance in months for Lohan, who has been in the news for legal problems that began back in 2007 after two convictions for driving while drunk. She could be free to work again next month if she concludes her public service assignments, following stints in jail, court-ordered rehab and probation.

Lohan reportedly was paid nearly $1 million to pose for Playboy magazine's December issue in photos taken in a style reminiscent of the nude photograph of Marilyn Monroe that graced the debut issue of Playboy in 1953.