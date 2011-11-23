NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Derek Hough, Jonah Hill, Jerry O'Connell and Josh Groban will try to fit into Regis Philban's big, well-worn shoes when they fill in as Kelly Ripa's cohost's on the recently renamed "Live! With Kelly" in the coming weeks.

"Dancing With the Stars" professional Hough, who will co-host December 5, and Hill, who will join Ripa the next day, are co-hosting the TV talk show for the first time.

O'Connell, sitting in this Friday, and Josh Groban, settling in December 7-9, are returning to the show.

Philban signed off Friday after nearly three decades with the show. Ripa's first guest co-host this week was Jerry Seinfeld.