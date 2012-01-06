NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - So it isn't just NBC making a run on political daughters. Fox News has hired Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, as a contributor for the 2012 election cycle.

Cheney is a former State Department official under the Bush Administration and former foreign-policy adviser to Mitt Romney.

She will fill multiple roles for the network during the upcoming GOP primaries. She will be an analyst for several Fox News shows, appear regularly on "Hannity" and "Fox News Sunday," guest host for some shows and contribute to the network's website, FoxNews.com.

Her focus will be on analyzing the GOP primaries from a foreign policy and national-security perspective.

Politico's Mike Allen broke the news. Fox did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for confirmation.

While at the State Department, Cheney worked in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, meaning she has some strong and well-informed opinions about subjects such as Iran and Afghanistan.

She also was a national co-chair for Fred Thompson's unsuccessful 2008 presidential run.